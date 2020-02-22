City Xtra
Man City respond to Barcelona ‘enquiries’ about player - Spanish side ‘would like’ to sign the midfielder

markgough96

Spanish giants FC Barcelona ‘would like’ to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva and have made ‘enquiries’ about a potential transfer, claims Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast. 

Since arriving from AS Monaco in 2017, Bernardo has established himself as a key figure at City and one of the best players in the league. 

The interest of Barcelona in the Portugal international is unsurprising. Reassuringly for City fans, the club’s response was allegedly emphatic.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Castles says that City told Barcelona that there was “no chance” that they would even entertain the notion of permitting Bernardo to leave the club in the summer.

Indeed, the club reaffirmed that the winger remains ‘central’ to their ambitions. Although this year Bernardo has not hit the heights of last season’s performances which saw the star land the club’s Player of the Year accolade, he has retained Pep Guardiola’s faith. 

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

This season he has managed a respectable five goals and five assists in twenty-two league appearances. However, the improved form of Riyad Mahrez has seen Bernardo’s time on the pitch suffer slightly. 

In spite of this, Bernardo’s status has not suffered with the Etihad faithful, and he remains a fan favourite. As one of the club’s best talents, City fans will be hoping that this is the last they read about Barcelona’s interest. 

