Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Comments On Transfer Speculation Amid Barcelona Interest

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has clarified his position on a potential move away from the club to Barcelona in a new interview.

Silva has been persistently linked with a move to Barca all window, with rumours stating that the midfielder is keen on a transfer to the Spanish giants. However, it is understood that City are desperate to keep hold of the playmaker who is one of their key players, and would be unwilling to accept any offers below £80million for him (per Jack Gaughan).

It comes as no surprise that The Cityzens want to retain the Portugal man's services as Silva has been of the side's most important players since he arrived in 2017 from AS Monaco.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Silva has played 253 games for the Sky Blues as heads into his sixth season with the club and has had a very respectable output in that time. The Portugal international has scored 48 goals and provided an additional 51 assists thus far in his City career.

Speaking today to ESPN, Silva commented on the speculation surrounding his future and made it clear he was more than willing to stay at the club, while possibly implying that he would favour a move to Spain. "I've always said that I'm happy here," he explained.

"But I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens."

Silva was keen to emphasise that no matter what happens whether it be this window or next summer, any potential deal will be handled amicably. He said: "They have always been honest with me and I have always been honest with them.

"As I said, I will always respect my relationship with Man City, with the fans, with the staff, with my teammates, so whatever happens happens and for sure, it will happen in a very respectful way."

What we can assume from Silva's comments is that the Barca interest is probably genuine and that the player himself would favour a move to Camp Nou as he didn't shut down a potential exit, however, he clearly isn't going to try and force his way out of the club.

It would seem the only way the 27-year-old will be leaving this summer is if Barca can table a bid north of the £80million valuation City are believed to have put on the player, which given their current financial situation and failure to register players, seems unlikely.

