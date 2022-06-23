Report: Manchester City Handed Boost In Kalvin Phillips Pursuit As Liverpool 'Pass' On Signing

Manchester City's path may have been made easier in securing the signing of Kalvin Phillips, with a potential rival dropping out of the race. It has been reported that Liverpool have passed up on the chance of signing the England international.

City's interest in Phillips is well established, having being persistently linked with a move for the Leeds player over the last month. While the sky blues are favourites to sign the midfielder, it is understood PSG are also monitoring his situation.

Phillips has spent his whole career with hometown club Leeds and is believed to only want a move away if it is to a top club. The England man has previously turned down offers from Aston Villa and West Ham.

One of those top clubs would have been Liverpool, however a report from National News Sports states that the Merseyside club passed up the opportunity to sign Phillips, despite it being a " relatively easy" deal for them to complete.

This will be seen as good news for City, reducing the amount of teams they will be competing with for Phillips' signature to just one. PSG are still understood to be in the race to sign the Leeds native.

Given that Phillips is a very family-oriented man it would seem that the cityzens have the upper hand in this transfer battle. Signing for City would mean the midfielder wouldn't need to relocate, with Manchester's close proximity to Leeds- something which Paris obviously doesn't provide.

