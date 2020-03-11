City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Borussia Dortmund make enquiry about Man City goalkeeper - Schalke 04 also plotting move

markgough96

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who is presently out on loan at Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf, is attracting 'great interest' from Schalke 04, while Borussia Dortmund have also enquired about the player, claim SportBild as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Steffen (24), was signed by City in the summer from MLS outfit Columbus Crew for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £6m. He was immediately loaned out to Fortuna Dusseldorf for the 2019-20 season.

fbl-ger-bundesliga-duesseldorf-bayern-munich
Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Steffen's impressive performances in Germany have won the goalkeeper numerous admirers in the country. SportBild say that Schalke have made their interest known to City, and hope to be able to sign the star on loan in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund have also enquired about Steffen's availability in the summer, and may be contemplating a permanent transfer offer. Steffen's profile has been boosted by his newfound status as the US national side's first-choice goalkeeper - he has won seventeen caps since he made his debut in 2018.

fbl-concacaf-goldcup-usa-cuw
(DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images)

However, there have been recent reports that City are considering the option of integrating Steffen into the first-team squad as competition for Ederson, with current number two Claudio Bravo set to depart in the summer as a free agent. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The circumstances which led the postponement of Man City's match against as Arsenal as a 'precautionary measure'

Manchester City's Wednesday evening tie against Arsenal in the Premier League has been postponed - because an unnamed Arsenal player shook hands with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis.

markgough96

Man City eye two Inter Milan centre-backs - £80 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are most certainly on the hunt for new centre-backs, and it seems two on the list of potential names come from Italian giants Inter Milan.

WillBeaman19

Man City fixture 'unlikely' to be played behind closed doors

Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid is 'unlikely' to be played behind closed doors.

Nathan Allen

Man City star still wants to leave the club - Bayern monitoring injury issue

Recent reports suggest Manchester City winger Leroy Sané still wants to leave the club in the summer; but the interested party, Bayern Munich, are having doubts of their own.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'considering' giving American goalkeeper a chance to earn starting spot

Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen is set to be given a chance to challenge current number one Ederson for the starting spot after Claudio Bravo's departure.

Nathan Allen

"I'm excited to have him back" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

Pep Guardiola faced the media ahead of the rearranged fixture against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Here's the main talking points...

harryasiddall

Brazilian starlet set to travel with Man City first team on pre-season tour

Manchester City recently signed Brazilian youngster Yan Couto from Cortiba, beating Barcelona to his signature. Recent reports suggest what plans the club have for their new acquisition.

Shruti Sadbhav

The City Xtra Podcast | #3 - Derby Day Pain & Going for the Gunners

Jordan and Lewis are back for another episode of the City Xtra Podcast, after an underwhelming performance against our Stretford neighbours.

Freddie Pye

Man City star showed 'no signs of discontent' after being dropped for Real Madrid clash

Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero reportedly showed no signs of discontent after not featuring in the clubs 2-1 win in Madrid.

Nathan Allen

Man United tried to sign Man City star before he joined in the summer

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo was a target of Manchester United before he joined the blue side of Manchester in the summer transfer window.

Nathan Allen