Borussia Dortmund make enquiry about Man City goalkeeper - Schalke 04 also plotting move

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who is presently out on loan at Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf, is attracting 'great interest' from Schalke 04, while Borussia Dortmund have also enquired about the player, claim SportBild as relayed by Sport Witness.

Steffen (24), was signed by City in the summer from MLS outfit Columbus Crew for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £6m. He was immediately loaned out to Fortuna Dusseldorf for the 2019-20 season.

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Steffen's impressive performances in Germany have won the goalkeeper numerous admirers in the country. SportBild say that Schalke have made their interest known to City, and hope to be able to sign the star on loan in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund have also enquired about Steffen's availability in the summer, and may be contemplating a permanent transfer offer. Steffen's profile has been boosted by his newfound status as the US national side's first-choice goalkeeper - he has won seventeen caps since he made his debut in 2018.

(DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images)

However, there have been recent reports that City are considering the option of integrating Steffen into the first-team squad as competition for Ederson, with current number two Claudio Bravo set to depart in the summer as a free agent.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra