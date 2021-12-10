Man City Boss Pep Guardiola 'Falls in Love' With Serie A Forward - Manager May 'Persuade' Club to Launch Bid

Pep Guardiola has reportedly 'fallen in love' with one Serie A forward, and according to new information from Italy, may look to push Manchester City to make a move.

AC Milan's Rafael Leao is the latest name to be thrown into the hat when it comes to the list of forward's potentially making a move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming months.

The 22-year old versatile forward is said to have a special admirer who calls the shots at Manchester City - none other than the club's current manager Pep Guardiola.

As per a new report from Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Pep Guardiola has ‘fallen in love’ with the Portuguese forward.

Further details suggest that the Catalan boss may persuade Manchester City to ready up a bid for the Portuguese international as soon during the upcoming January transfer window.

However, Milan seem to have no plans of selling Rafael Leao, with their intentions set to extending his contract to 2026 - with his current deal expiring in 2024, and boosting his salary from €2 million net to €4 million with bonuses.

A particularly strong line from Calcio Mercato is that Manchester City 'do not not scare' Millan - who are convinced they can aim for the Serie A crown with Leão's goals and assists.

Leao joins a list of attackers that have been touted for a switch to the blue side of Manchester, including Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, Tottenham's Harry Kane, and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

Despite Manchester City dominating proceedings with a false nine this season, a natural striker is on top of the list of priorities for the summer window.

With the Portuguese forward operating as a left-winger for Milan this season, Manchester City’s interest can still be considered as up in the air at this moment in time.

With Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus all capable of playing out wide, we can assume that the last thing on Pep Guardiola’s mind is to bring another winger in.