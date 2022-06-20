Report: Manchester City And Brazil Striker Gabriel Jesus 'Days' Away From Joining Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus' transfer to Arsenal is expected to be completed imminently. It has been reported that the Brazilian's transfer could be completed within the next few days.

The striker has been linked with a move away from City for a number of months, with the gunners interest being well established. It now appears that their interest has finally paid off, with the transfer reportedly close to completion.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

The Brazilian has found it difficult to cement himself as a consistent starter for the sky blues during his five year stay with the club. The striker only started in about half of City's game last season, despite the fact he was the only recognised striker at the club.

With the World Cup set to be played halfway through the season, Jesus needs to be starting consistently to solidify his place in Brazil's team. A move to Arsenal would likely secure him his wish, with Alexandre Lacazette departing to Lyon.

Goal are today reporting that his move to Arsenal is now closer than ever. The report states that Jesus is expected to be City's first departure and that an agreement is "expected to be reached."

Despite never really being a regular starter, Jesus has enjoyed a successful five years at the club. The striker has won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups, scoring 95 goals for the club.

Given his solid goalscoring record despite never really being a regular starter it wouldn't be a surprise if Jesus explodes at his new club. The striker will be hoping his performances in London can convince Brazil coach Tite to start him in Brazil's World Cup campaign.

