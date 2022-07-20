Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City And Brighton Can't Agree On Fee For Marc Cucurella

Manchester City's interest in Marc Cucurella is well established at this point, but it appears the Sky Blues are still no closer to securing their target. According to reports, City and Brighton are still way apart in their valuations of the left-back.

With the Cityzens likely to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko, the club need a new left-back. Cucurella is believed to top their list of targets in this area, but the club also have a list of alternatives, should the Brighton man prove to be too expensive. 

Marc Cucurella

City are also believed to be looking at Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, who could prove to be a cheaper option than Cucurella. However, it is understood that the Spaniard remains Pep Guardiola's priority at left-back this window. 

The Spain international impressed in his first season at Brighton, becoming a mainstay in their team as they secured a record-breaking top-half finish. Given his impressive performances and the fact he still has four years left on his contract, Brighton are set to demand a high fee for the fullback. 

It now seems Brighton's demands could be too high for City. Mark Ogden of ESPN is reporting that the two clubs are currently '£20million apart' in their valuations of the fullback.  

The report states that Brighton value the defender at £50million, which is a price that the Cityzens have 'no intention' of meeting. Instead, City see Cucurella's true value to be around £30million and 'will not pursue a move' for the Spaniard unless Brighton accept a lower offer. 

The next few weeks will likely prove to be decisive in City's pursuit of the Spanish international. Should no progress be made in that time, you'd expect the club to move for other, more affordable targets at left-back. 

