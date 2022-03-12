Manchester City 'Cautious' About Erling Haaland Deal Despite 'No Real Obstacles' to Transfer

Manchester City are 'cautious' about the deal to bring Erling Haaland to the Etihad Stadium, despite there being 'no real obstacles' in the way of the transfer.

It was a report which shocked the footballing world last night, but according to the Daily Mail, a deal is now in place for Manchester City to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Blues' long search for Sergio Agüero's replacement seems to be finally drawing to a conclusion, with the 21-year-old seen as the natural heir to the Argentine's long-term throne.

The deal - likely to cost City in the region of £100 million - is set to be completed in the summer when Haaland's £63 million release clause becomes active, if reports are to be believed.

Earlier today, Stuart Brennan from the Manchester Evening News reported that Premier League champions are 'cautious' about a potential transfer actually being completed, despite the fact there are 'no real obstacles' in the way as it stands.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Haaland has a £63 million release clause IMAGO / PA IMAGES It looks like the Norwegian has chosen Manchester City

A further report from Brennan has revealed sources in both Germany and Spain say Haaland has agreed on personal terms for a move to Manchester City this summer.

That will likely include talks with Haaland's two main representatives - super-agent Mino Raiola and his father and former City star, Alfie Haaland.

Despite Pep Guardiola finding immense success with his false nine system, the Catalan would like a clinical number nine to put away the countless chances his side create.

Since Gabriel Jesus' positional change to the right-wing, Phil Foden is the player that has found the most joy operating as the false nine - currently on seven Premier League goals for the campaign.

