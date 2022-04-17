Manchester City Centre-Back Attracting Interest from Bundesliga as Seven-Figure Clause Looms

German second division side Schalke are have a £5 million option to buy in the current contract of Manchester City loanee Ko Itakura at the end of the season, with the defender subject to interest from England and the Bundesliga, according to a new report.

Since joining Schalke on loan in the summer of 2021, Ko Itakura has become a mainstay in defence for the fallen giants of German football.

Starting 26 out of 29 games in the Bundesliga 2 this season, the Japanese centre-back is responsible for spearheading a side that not only sits at the top of the league table, but also boasts the second best defensive record in the entire division.

With the Manchester City loanee impressing during his stint at the Veltins-Arena, it has been revealed that one of Germany’s most well-supported clubs could well prolong their successful relationship with their talismanic defensive presence.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto As per the latest information provided by journalist Mike Minay, Schalke are have a £5 million option to buy Ko Itakura on a permanent deal at the end of the current season. It has also been mentioned that there is ‘interest’ to sign the Japanese international from clubs in the Bundesliga, as well as clubs playing in the English Championship. IMAGO / RHR-Foto This is not the first time that the option to sign Itakura on a permanent deal has been discussed, with BILD reporting in October that the Bundesliga 2 side are eligible to fulfil the condition, if they manage to secure promotion at the end of the season - which looks more than likely for the current table-toppers. IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Club director Rouven Schröder also provided his thoughts on the in-demand centre-half’s time in Germany and went on to discuss his future.

“Ko (Itakura) had been on our scouting radar for a few years. With Man City signing him in 2019, with the loan to Groningen, he was even more present than before. We wanted to sign him before the Olympics, which didn’t work out then,” he told German outlet Waz, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Schröder continued, “Ko (Itakura) showed on the big stage what great potential he has, and we have adjusted him again through personal talks. We were extremely happy that we were finally able to win him for Schalke 04 in what was a challenging transfer summer for us."

"No matter whether he plays in central defence or on the six, he can give the team an incredible amount. Both in terms of attitude and footballing ability. The focus is on the next five games. After that, we will sit down and see what is possible.”

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube