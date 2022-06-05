Skip to main content

Manchester City Youth Centre-Back Joins England Senior Squad Training - Decision on Club Future Expected Soon

New details have emerged about both the international and club future of Manchester City academy starlet, Taylor Harwood-Bellis amid continued reporting on interest from various clubs in the UK.

After a largely unsuccessful loan spell under the tutelage of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany at RSC Anderlecht, Taylor Harwood-Bellis proved his credentials by stepping up to the plate for Stoke in the second-half of the 2021/22 season.

The Manchester City academy graduate started a total of 21 games on the trot for the Championship side, and instantly became a mainstay in the heart of the defence.

While a majority of City fans were unsurprised by the 20-year making an impression on loan for the Potters, as there has never been a question mark about his natural talent, there is certainly a doubt about his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

imago1012428652h

As per the latest information provided by journalist Alan Nixon, Manchester City are currently deciding on Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ future, as interested clubs such as Burnley and Celtic are ‘keen’ to discover the Premier League champions’ ‘plans’ going forward for their transfer target.

THB 2

Despite things being uncertain about the towering defender’s role at Manchester City as things stand, there is certainly a lot to look forward to in an England shirt for the Stockport-born talent.

imago1010863376h (1)

Alan Nixon also went on to reveal that Taylor Harwood-Bellis was called up to train alongside Gareth Southgate’s senior Three Lions squad, in a clear sign of just how highly he is already rated by the 51-year old coach.

While all signs point to the England Under-21 captain earning a senior cap for the national team one day, how swiftly such an honour comes the starlet’s way depends on his immediate club future.

With the English giants possessing the stand-out defence in the Premier League last season, it is a non-negotiable for Taylor Harwood-Bellis to establish his presence in a side operating at the highest level elsewhere to progress his club as well as international career.

imago1008385081h
