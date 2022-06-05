Manchester City Youth Centre-Back Joins England Senior Squad Training - Decision on Club Future Expected Soon
After a largely unsuccessful loan spell under the tutelage of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany at RSC Anderlecht, Taylor Harwood-Bellis proved his credentials by stepping up to the plate for Stoke in the second-half of the 2021/22 season.
The Manchester City academy graduate started a total of 21 games on the trot for the Championship side, and instantly became a mainstay in the heart of the defence.
While a majority of City fans were unsurprised by the 20-year making an impression on loan for the Potters, as there has never been a question mark about his natural talent, there is certainly a doubt about his long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.
As per the latest information provided by journalist Alan Nixon, Manchester City are currently deciding on Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ future, as interested clubs such as Burnley and Celtic are ‘keen’ to discover the Premier League champions’ ‘plans’ going forward for their transfer target.
Despite things being uncertain about the towering defender’s role at Manchester City as things stand, there is certainly a lot to look forward to in an England shirt for the Stockport-born talent.
Alan Nixon also went on to reveal that Taylor Harwood-Bellis was called up to train alongside Gareth Southgate’s senior Three Lions squad, in a clear sign of just how highly he is already rated by the 51-year old coach.
Read More
While all signs point to the England Under-21 captain earning a senior cap for the national team one day, how swiftly such an honour comes the starlet’s way depends on his immediate club future.
With the English giants possessing the stand-out defence in the Premier League last season, it is a non-negotiable for Taylor Harwood-Bellis to establish his presence in a side operating at the highest level elsewhere to progress his club as well as international career.
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube