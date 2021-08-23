Man City, Chelsea and RB Leipzig Make Offer for Barcelona Midfielder

FC Barcelona's wantaway midfielder Ilaix Moriba is being targeted by a number of leading European sides, with Manchester City, Chelsea and RB Leipzig all having made offers, according to the latest information.

Writing in Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, journalist Cristina Cubero says that the youngster has offers from those three sides.

Manchester City, however, are only looking to sign Ilaix Moriba if he can arrive at the club next summer as a free agent.

That could allow another club to lead the race to sign Moriba, as Barcelona are looking for a fee of around €20 million to cash in on the youngster to help with their financial problems.

Moriba (18), has been forced to train with Barcelona's reserves due to his refusal to sign a new contract, which only has one year left.

The Guinean midfielder, who has represented Spain at Under-17 level, became involved with Barcelona's first-team last year.

In the 2020/21 season, Moriba made 18 appearances for Barcelona, scoring his first La Liga goal in a 2-0 away win against Osasuna.

He also made his Champions League debut as a substitute against Paris Saint-Germain.

Cubero reports that if Moriba does not secure a move this transfer window, he will be forced to remain with the side's reserves and will not be involved with the first-team.

Moriba has been linked with Manchester City previously, back in 2019 when his youth contract was set to expire before he committed his future to the Catalan side.

Manchester City are likely hoping that the allure of being coached by Pep Guardiola and training with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne can convince Moriba to be patient and sign for the club next season.

