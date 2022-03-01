Manchester City Chief Holds Direct Meeting with Mino Raiola Regarding Erling Haaland

Manchester City Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain has held a 'direct meeting' with Mino Raiola regarding the transfer of Erling Haaland.

In early 2021, Sergio Agüero announced he would be leaving Manchester City in the summer upon the expiry of his current contract.

The legendary Argentine spent over a decade at the Etihad Stadium, winning five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and six League Cup's - but above all else, he became the greatest goalscorer in the club's history.

Replacing a player of that calibre is never an easy task and Manchester City experienced that in the summer.

Their long and drawn-out pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane ended with the striker committing his future to the club, while a last-ditch effort to sign Cristiano Ronaldo was foiled when he returned to cross-town rivals, Manchester United.

Since then, there has always been one man who is reportedly top of Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's wishlist - Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been ripping up the Bundesliga for over two years and his relatively low €75 release clause is attracting some of Europe's finest suitors.

There has been a significant update in Manchester City's pursuit of the Norweigan today, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming Txiki Begiristain - City's Director of Football - had a direct meeting with Mino Raiola in Monaco on February 16th regarding Haaland.

Pep Guardiola's relationship with the super-agent is a rocky one, but it was reported last month that he was prepared to put that behind him to sign the clinical forward.

The Blues have a 'strong interest' in the striker and are 'really serious' about signing him, but it is mentioned that Barcelona also recently met with the agent about the 21-year-old.

