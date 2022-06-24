Report: Manchester City Youngster CJ Egan-Riley Set To Join Championship Club On Loan

Young Manchester City defender CJ Egan-Riley is set to join an unnamed championship club on loan, it has been reported. The 19-year-old was set to join Coventry, but it appears another club have won the race to secure the defender.

A loan move would seem like a logical step for both parties- Egan-Riley was a key player in City's youth team last season, playing 23 times in the Premier League 2, however struggled to really push himself closer to first team contention.

The young centre back is also an England youth international, having represented his country at every level from under-15 to under-19. If Egan-Riley wants to make the next leap to the under-21 side, he may need to secure regular first team football to push his way into the team.

It now looks like a loan move for the centre back will be completed soon. Coventry Live are reporting that the 19-year-old was close to joining Coventry, but now looks set to join "A Championship rival that’s just dropped out of the Premier League."

The most obvious name that comes to mind from this description is Burnley. The clarets have just been relegated from the Premier League and new manager Vincent Kompany will be keen to use his links with City to secure some young talent on loan.

Furthermore, Burnley will be looking to bring in at least two centre backs with Ben Mee and James Tarkowski both departing. Should Egan-Riley join the Lancashire club he'd be likely to get a substantial amount of minutes, given these high profile departures.

Read More Manchester City Coverage