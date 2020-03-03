Manchester City veteran will NOT be offered a new contract amid interest from Besiktas

Manchester City goalkeeper and Carabao Cup specialist Claudio Bravo will not be offered a new contract by the club, paving the way for him to leave as a free agent in the summer reports Fotospor as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Turkish media outlet Fotospor claim that Besiktas have been offered the services of the Chilean goalkeeper. Bravo (36), is said to intend to continue his career for at least two more years.

Bravo demonstrated that he is still a capable figure between the posts on Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa, winning plaudits for his excellent late save from Bjorn Engels' header.

It is the second time that Bravo has played a huge hand in guiding City to the Carabao Cup trophy - a feat which prompted Oleksandr Zinchenko to reveal that the City dressing room suggested the competition should be renamed the Claudio Bravo Cup.

Bravo is set to make a further appearance for City on Wednesday; in the FA Cup clash away at Sheffield Wednesday, after Pep Guardiola confirmed that the back-up goalkeeper would keep his place in the cup competition ahead of first-choice Ederson.

