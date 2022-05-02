Manchester City Closely Monitoring Chelsea Star's Contract Situation Amid Uncertainty Over New Club Ownership

In Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri, Manchester City perhaps have the three most in-form midfielders in Europe at their disposal.

There is a case for De Bruyne to arguably be the best player in world football in 2022, as the Belgian maestro has been a different beast in the biggest of games in the ongoing calendar year, as he recently showcased with his incredible showing against Real Madrid.

As for Bernardo Silva and Rodri, the pair have been the outright standout candidates in their positions in the word for the entirety of the season, and have continued to hit top levels in the business end of the season for the Sky Blues.

IMAGO / Cover-Images However, their enviable trio in the middle of the park has not stopped the Premier League champions from being speculated with a shock move for a midfielder who is the poster boy of one of their main domestic rivals. As per a report by the Sun, Manchester City are ‘watching closely’ as there are growing ‘concerns’ at Chelsea that Mason Mount could be tempted away by a more lucrative contract than the one he currently has at Stamford Bridge. IMAGO / PA Images

It has also been stated that alongside Manchester City, Liverpool are also keeping a watchful eye on the England international, as he has only two years left on his current deal, with Chelsea unable to offer him a fresh contract due to the sanctions imposed on the club's current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government.

This revelation aligns with the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano’s claims in March that Pep Guardiola’s side are ‘exploring’ the transfer market to add another midfielder to their ranks next summer, with Fernandinho’s future being uncertain at the time.

With the Brazilian confirming his desire to depart the Etihad Stadium, Fabrizio Romano has gone to on state that Manchester City are looking to sign ‘at least one’ midfielder next summer.

While the potential signing of Mason Mount would be an incredible coup for Manchester City, it looks unlikely that Chelsea’s future new owners will sanction the sale for one of their biggest assets to a rival.

