Report: Manchester City May Face Competition From Arsenal In Josko Gvardiol Pursuit

Josko Gvardiol is a man attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer. Manchester City's interest in the centre back has already been well established, but it now appears they may have competition in the form of Arsenal. 

City's interest in the youngster is due to the fact they are likely to lose a centre back in Nathan Ake, who is close to joining Chelsea. The Sky Blues are keen to find a replacement for the outgoing defender, who has been a useful rotation option for the club. 

Gvardiol

The Croatia international is one of the most highly regarded young players in Europe, having impressed in his first season in the Bundesliga. Gvardiol's quick adaptation to a 'top five' European league is remarkable, given he is still only 20, and had only played in his homeland of Croatia prior to last season. 

Gvardiol is one of three names City are believed to be targeting, should Ake depart. The Cityzens are also looking at Pau Torres and Jules Kounde, but according to recent reports it seems Gvardiol may be their prime target. 

However, City may now face competition for the Croatian from Arsenal. French outlet Media Foot are reporting that the Gunners are interested in the 20-year-old, and may move for Gvardiol if William Saliba were to depart. 

If both clubs can meet RB Leipzig's reported price tag of £75million, it would be interesting to see where Gvardiol would choose to move. While he would be much more likely to be given first team minutes under Mikel Arteta, working under arguably the best manager in the world in Pep Guardiola could be too much to resist. 

