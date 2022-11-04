Skip to main content
Manchester City Complete The Transfer Of Emilio Lawrence

Manchester City have finally signed Emilio Lawrence from Everton for their development squad.

Manchester City have added another talent to their youth development squad as they have signed Emilio Lawrence from Everton.

Back in the summer reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that a medical had been done with a full agreement sorted for Lawrence to join City but the deal has only now been announced.

Lawrence himself posted on Instagram announcing the move with a caption stating he is excited to get started whilst also thanking Everton for the past ten years.

Lawrence has represented both Scotland and England at youth level so both nations will be keeping on eye on how he does at City as they will both want him to play for them at senior level if he continues to progress.

Last season, at just 16-year-old, he made his under 23's debut for Everton and went onto play four games on the left wing.

Before his late run in that squad he would consistently play for the under 18's as he managed six goals in 18 appearances whilst also getting three assists showing his potential hence why City wanted to bring him in.

Manchester City's under 23's currently sit eight in the Premier League 2 on 18 points.

They are two points off the top with Arsenal currently occupying that space with the league being congested.

It remains to be seen whether City will throw Lawrence into that league straightaway or whether he will be given time to adjust to his new settings with the under 18's first.

