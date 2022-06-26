Report: Manchester City 'Expected To Compromise' On Valuation Of Raheem Sterling Amid Chelsea Interest

Manchester City are likely to accept a bid for Raheem Sterling that is lower than their initial valuation, according to a report. Sterling is widely expected to leave the club as he heads into the final year of his contract.

Chelsea appear likely to sign the England international and are believed to have already held talks Sterling. The winger is open to leaving the club as he looks to secure regular game-time ahead of England's first World Cup game in November.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Sterling has been one of City's most consistent performers for a number of years now and was their second top scorer in the Premier League last season. However, a move away is looking likely for the England man.

City are believed to be open to selling the winger as they look to bring in money to fund their own transfers. However, they seem unwilling to let the 27-year-old leave on the cheap, with recent reports suggesting that the cityzens would be looking for around £60million to part with their man.

Despite City's high valuation of the winger, it is being reported that they may accept slightly lower offers for Sterling. Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports is reporting that the sky blues may be willing to accept an offer of £45million, similar to the fee paid for Gabriel Jesus.

The cityzens will be eager for a deal to materialise quickly. The club are on the verge of signing Kalvin Phillips and are targeting Marc Cucurella, so need to raise funds for both transfers in order to satisfy financial fair play rules.

