Manchester City 'Confident' in Striker Signing Before The End of January Transfer Window

New information regarding Manchester City's pursuit of 21 year-old River Plate striker Julian Alvarez has come to light, detailing the transfer fee and when the player could join up with Pep Guardiola's squad, should he move to the Premier League.

Despite being linked with Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic as possible long-term replacements for Sergio Aguero after failing to sign Harry Kane in the summer, Manchester City are reportedly 'confident' of securing the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

The 21 year-old, who recorded 24 goals and 15 assists in 46 appearances for River in all competitions last season, has been linked with a possible move to a European club throughout January, with interest from Italy, Spain and England.

Nicknamed 'Spider-Man' and having been named as South American Footballer of the Year in 2021, Julian Alvarez was the top scorer in the Argentine Primera Division last season.

Alvarez, who made his debut for Argentina in 2018 and has won numerous trophies including the Copa Libertadores with River Plate, is now in talks to move to Manchester City in a reported £21 million transfer.

This is according to The Athletic, who report that Manchester City are 'in talks' with River Plate for their star striker and that a deal could be confirmed before the end of month.

According to The Athletic, sources are 'confident' a deal could be confirmed 'by the end of the January transfer window', although the 21 year-old is not expected to move to Manchester this month.

Ed Malyon and Sam Lee report that should the current Premier League Champions agree a deal with River Plate, then Alvarez wouldn’t join up with Manchester City until the summer - with the Argentine club 'keen' to keep the 21 year-old until the summer, terms which the Blues are 'expected to agree to'.

Julian Alvarez, who is out of contract in December, has a modest €25 million release clause in his contract, and given that he has played regularly in Argentina, The Athletic further report that 21 year-old 'easily qualifies' for a GBE - the equivalent to a work permit.

