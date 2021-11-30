Man City 'Confident' of Major U-Turn in Star Forward's Future Ambitions

Raheem Sterling's recent good form for Manchester City reportedly has the club optimistic that the England international will ultimately decide to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium in the coming months.

The 26-year-old has so far turned down Manchester City's attempts to sign him up to a new contract, with his current Etihad deal set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The England star has suffered a period of torrid form in recent months, going on a 12-game goalless streak and losing his place in the side to Manchester City's £100 million summer signing, Jack Grealish.

But recent performances have indicated that Raheem Sterling is returning to his free-scoring best, with the winger netting in three of Manchester City's last five matches across all competitions.

Sterling came off the bench to tap home against Club Brugge in the Champions League before the international break, but did not feature in the win against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

With the long goal drought officially over, the former-Liverpool man smashed home a sumptuous half-volley against Everton and equalised against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week.

Now, the club are thought to be 'confident' that Raheem Sterling's good run of form will push him towards extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium now that he is once again an important part of Pep Guardiola's side, according to Martin Blackburn of The Sun.

Barcelona have been the club most heavily touted as Sterling's next destination. Their interest in the player extends as far back as last summer, with the Catalan giants reportedly still interested in bringing the player to La Liga in January- though City are not thought to be so keen on a loan move.

They would prefer to keep the player, but accept that they may have to sell him for a relatively low fee in summer 2022 if he makes it clear that he will not sign a new deal, rather than risk losing him for nothing.

But Manchester City bosses are hopeful that neither scenario will have to come to pass, if Raheem Sterling decides to sign a new contract at Manchester City after all.

The Englishman's goal against Paris Saint-Germain last week was number 118 of his Manchester City career in 309 appearances - meaning that only seven Manchester City players have made more appearances than Sterling in 21st Century.

