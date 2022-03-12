Manchester City Confident of Securing £100M Move for Erling Haaland - Details About Meeting With Club Officials in February Revealed

Manchester City are optimistic about completing a £100 million deal to sign Erling Haaland this summer after a meeting held between club officials and the Borussia Dortmund star's camp in February, according to a new report.

The five-time Premier League champions are set to go head-to-head with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the chase for Erling Haaland this summer, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

It has been widely reported in recent weeks that Haaland's decision on his next destination will be based on personal choice and the leading contenders in the race - believed to be Manchester City and Real Madrid - expect to learn about the forward's decision before the end of the month.

Earlier this week, it was mentioned that Manchester City are 'extremely keen' to sign Haaland and would made the forward the club's joint-highest earner alongside Kevin De Bruyne, who earns around £385,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium.

City are widely believed to be prepared to enter the market and add a world-class striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club and their failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Sky Blues are topping Real Madrid's financial offer for the Norway international as things stand, though Madrid are working to try and broker moves for Haaland as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Barcelona retain hopes of convincing Erling Haaland to head to the Camp Nou and are not giving up in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund marksman, though the Spanish giants believe that Manchester City are leading the race to secure the arrival of the Leeds-born star.

