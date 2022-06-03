Skip to main content

Manchester City Confident on Signing Premier League Star Despite Chelsea Interest

Brighton will not let defender Marc Cucurella leave this summer without presenting a fight for his services amid interest from Manchester City, according to a new report.

Manchester City are believed to be in the market for a left-back as well as at least one dynamic, box-to-box midfielder after securing the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund to fill the void left in attack by Sergio Aguero's departure last summer.

Pep Guardiola's men retained the Premier League title for the second time since 2017 with an enthralling victory against Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign - where three goals in five minutes sealed a fourth league crown for the Blues at the Etihad Stadium.

Whilst Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko have impressed at left-back, neither is a natural left-back and City are keen to put an end to their frustrations in the position by signing an out-and-out full-back to dominate the left side of defence.

Cucurella 3

Brighton star Marc Cucurella has been linked with a potential switch to Manchester in recent weeks, with the Spaniard understood to be a serious target for Pep Guardiola and going by his recent comments on his future at the Amex, the defender could be wearing sky blue next term.

Cucurella 2

It was reported recently that the Seagulls hope to hold on to the 23-year-old for atleast one more season after landing Cucurella for £15.4 million on a five-year deal last year, though City believe the former Getafe man could be available for £30 million this summer.

Cucurella 1

According to the latest information of Sam Lee of The Athletic, Brighton will not let go of Cucurella this summer without a fight though there is confidence amongst those at the Etihad Stadium that the left-back is attainable ahead of the new campaign.

Cucurella has also attracted interest from other sides in the English top-flight, including Chelsea, who are set to lose Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of what could be a major squad revamp in the summer.

The prospect of playing under Pep Guardiola and challenging for major trophies could tempt Cucurella into swapping the south coast for the north-west ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

He has impressed with his dynamic performances in the Premier League and could fit in very well alongside the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker in defence for Manchester City.

imago1002125682h
