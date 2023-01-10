Manchester City Confirm The Departure Of Josh Wilson-Esbrand

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano had reported that young City full-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand was to be allowed to leave the club on loan earlier on today and now Manchester City have confirmed the deal has gone through.

The Premier League announced that the 20-year-old will be spending the second half of the campaign at Coventry City in the Championship through a Tweet.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand has had some first team action this campaign with the as he featured in a couple of Champions League games against FC Copenhagen and Sevilla off the bench with Pep Guardiola wanting him to get more game time with Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Rico Lewis, Nathan Ake and Sergio Gomez being ahead of him in the pecking order.

Coventry City manager Mark Robins said: "We are delighted to welcome Josh to the Club on loan until the end of the season.

“He is a very talented footballer, with pace, power and technical ability, and a lot of potential.

“He has been in and around the first-team set-up at Manchester City over the last 12 months and this is his first loan spell away from the Club.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and thank everyone at Manchester City for their co-operation in Josh joining us for the rest of the season.”

Coventry City currently sit in 14th place in the Championship.

More Manchester City Coverage

· The Story Of Qatar 2022: A World Cup Finals Which Will Live Long In The Memory

· Lionel Messi Wins The Greatest World Cup Final We Will Ever See

· Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

· Report: Manchester City Set Sights On England Duo, Both Experience Impressive World Cup Campaign

· Arsenal Versus Manchester City Date Confirmed

· Report: Manchester City Could Face Shock Exit Of Defensive Duo