Manchester City consider club-record €80 million bid for Premier League defender

markgough96

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reported to be keen on adding Leicester City's Caglar Söyüncü to his squad for the 2020-21 season, reports Turkish media outlet Sozcu as relayed via Sport Witness.

Additionally, Sozcu says that it would require a club-record sum of up to €80 million in order to prise the defender away from Leicester. 

Söyüncü (24), has emerged as one of the Premier League's most highly-rated defenders this season. The Turkey international signed for Leicester in from SC Freiburg in 2018, but he was restricted to only six league appearances in his debut season. 

leicester-city-v-chelsea-fc-fa-cup-quarter-final

However, the sale of Harry Maguire to Manchester United has enabled Söyüncü to establish himself as a first-team regular. In turn, Söyüncü has became the subject of speculation after a number of impressive performances this year. 

Manchester City are well-known to be on the hunt for at least one centre-back to bolster the club's options ahead of next season, and Söyüncü's name has been mentioned in that regard for several months now. 

Sozcu are the latest to claim that Guardiola personally hopes to add the Leicester star to his squad. Söyüncü is composed in possession and solid defensively, and could fit the profile of a typical Guardiola defender. 

arsenal-fc-v-leicester-city-premier-league

However, the €80 million fee could raise some eyebrows among City fans. For that price, some may prefer the club pursue a more established target such as Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. At any rate, City fans can rest assured that there will be a high-profile player lining up alongside Aymeric Laporte next season.

-----

