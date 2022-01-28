Skip to main content

Manchester City Considering Loan Recall for Highly-Rated Teenager Following Championship Interest

Morgan Rogers is set to be recalled by Manchester City following a failed loan spell at Bournemouth amid interest from the likes of Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest, according to a new report.

Morgan Rogers has had a rough time of things during his loan spell at Bournemouth. Making a single start in 15 Championship games, it is safe to say that the move has failed to work out so far for the 19-year-old.

After showing encouraging signs during his loan stint at Lincoln City last season, the move to play for the Cherries has ended up being a classic case of one step forward and two steps back for the versatile attacker.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Manchester City are understood to be ‘considering’ recalling Morgan Rogers from his loan spell at Bournemouth.

It has been further mentioned that the decision has been driven by Championship sides such as Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest expressing a desire to sign the youngster.

Read More

Having signed for Manchester City in 2019 at the age of 17 from West Brom, Rogers  arrived with the reputation of having the malleability to operate as both a midfielder and a forward, which made the Englishman’s talent stand out from the rest.

While his ongoing loan stint at Bournemouth has not worked out as expected, Rogers must take inspiration from Oleksandr Zinchenko’s stint at PSV for a season - which propelled the Ukraine international to return to the first-team for the 2017/18 ‘Centurions’ season.

Rogers must put his disastrous stint at the Cherries behind him and pick the ideal next destination to progress his development further amid interest as at 19 years of age, the world still remains his oyster.

