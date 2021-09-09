Man City 'Considering' Move for Real Madrid Star - Pep Guardiola Believes Player is 'Ideal'

Manchester City have been linked with the signing of one of the greatest midfielders to ever play the game, as per reports from Catalonia.

Pep Guardiola is a manager known for his love of midfielders, and the Catalan boss once quipped, “I would like to have a thousand midfield players in my squad.”

Guardiola currently has a plethora of top-quality midfielders at his disposal such as Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva. However, with the latter known to be eager to leave the club, the City coach would understandably wish to recruit a midfielder should Silva leave next summer.

A midfielder himself during his time as a player, Pep Guardiola will naturally always have an eye on players in that position who could enhance his side, and according to fresh reports, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has his sights set on one of the greatest midfielders to ever play the game.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Pep Guardiola is ‘considering’ acquiring Real Madrid star Luka Modric on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

The report notes that Pep Guardiola believes Luka Modric to be the ‘ideal midfielder’ who, in a manner similar to Sergio Busquets, can bring ‘balance’ to his midfield.

Following on from this, the report also states that the 36-year-old has long intended to round off his career in the United States and owing to Manchester City’s connection with MLS side New York City FC, an arrangement involving one season in Sky Blue before heading stateside is certainly feasible.

Pep Guardiola has won everything available to him at Manchester City aside from notably, the Champions League, and with this being the case, it is plausible that Guardiola may wish to recruit a serial winner such as Modric.

The Catalan coach’s current contract is set to expire in 2023 and should his side once again fail to win the Champions League this season, then the 2022-23 edition of the tournament will likely be his final attempt to win the trophy at the club.

With this being the case, signing Luka Modric may provide the missing link that his side currently lacks.

