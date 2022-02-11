Manchester City Considering Sensational Swoop for Serie A Star Amid Erling Haaland Pursuit

Manchester City are considering a move for Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez this summer, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a plethora of top attackers since Sergio Aguero's switch to Barcelona last summer, which left the first-team squad without the services of a natural striker.

Despite their failure in plotting a mega swoop for Tottenham forward Harry Kane last summer, Pep Guardiola's side are in pole position to claim their fourth Premier League title in five seasons under the Catalan boss.

Though Julian Alvarez is expected to head to Manchester from River Plate at some point this summer, the Sky Blues are still expected to attempt to add a world-class marksman such as Erling Haaland or Harry Kane to their ranks in the summer.

However, according to the latest information of David Anderson of The Mirror, the Premier League leaders are considering a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez at the end of the campaign.

Despite having over five years left on his existing deal at San Siro, Martinez could reportedly leave the Italian giants for a minimum fee of €60 million in the summer - with a series of elite European sides expected to enter the race for the Argentina international.

Martinez has been in eye-catching form for the Serie A champions, having registered 12 goals and two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for Inter since the start of the campaign, as the 24-year-old continues to be linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri this summer.

The Argentine's profile as a forward could make him the perfect player to lead the line for Pep Guardiola in the false-nine system that has worked wonders for the Premier League champions in the absence of a recognised striker since the start of 2021.

Manchester City's financial muscle could give them an upper hand in the chase for the Inter Milan attacker's services, though it remains to be seen whether their interest in Erling Haaland and Harry Kane could see them look past Martinez in the summer.

