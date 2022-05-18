Skip to main content

Manchester City Considering Summer Move for £30M-Rated Premier League Left-Back - Pep Guardiola View on Target Revealed

Brighton star Marc Cucurella has emerged as a target for Manchester City to fill their left-back spot this summer, according to a new report.

Manchester City are understood to be seeking an out-and-out left-back in the summer whilst being in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder after securing the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of £51 million.

With Benjamin Mendy suspended amid his ongoing trial proceedings, the Premier League champions have went the season with Joao Cancelo - primarily a right-back - and Oleksandr Zinchenko - who plays as a left-sided midfielder for Ukraine - as their options on the left side of their backline.

It was revealed this week that Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have identified Brighton's Marc Cucurella as a potential target to solve their ongoing issues at left-back, with the Spaniard believed to be available for £30 million for the summer.

However, it was revealed City would likely have to splash a figure around £60 million to pull off the signing of the 23-year-old, who has reportedly impressed Pep Guardiola with his dynamic displays for the Seagulls this campaign.

According to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, City are considering a swoop for Cucurella and are closely monitoring the Brighton man ahead of the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Brighton hope to hold on to their young defender for atleast one more season, having signed Cucurella for £15.4 million on a five-year deal from Getafe last summer.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City push for the left-back, who reportedly fits the age and profile of player the Blues and manager Pep Guardiola are targeting in the summer.

Cucurella has amassed 38 appearances across all competitions for Brighton this season and recently netted in his side's 4-0 win over Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

The Spaniard has impressed with his performances in the English top-flight and could fit in very well alongside the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker in defence for Manchester City.

Moreover, the prospect of playing under Pep Guardiola and challenging for major trophies could tempt Cucurella into swapping the Amex for the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

