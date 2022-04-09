Skip to main content

Manchester City Contact Representative of River Plate Midfielder Enzo Fernández

Officials at Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly contacted the representative of the highly-rated River Plate midfielder, Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester City are expected to be busy in the upcoming summer transfer market.

While there remains an ongoing search for a long-term successor to the departed club legend Sergio Aguero, a primary target has been identified by City officials in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

That situation remains active, as Manchester City look to fend off strong and serious competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid. However, alongside the search for a natural centre-forward, there also appears to be interest in the market for a replacement for Fernandinho - with the Brazilian's contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

With Manchester City already having a first-choice defensive midfielder within their ranks in the form of Spain international Rodri, the calibre of player required may be slightly less, with any new recruit expected to play the role of an understudy to the former Atletico Madrid man.

That brings us to 21 year-old River Plate midfielder, Enzo Fernández, with exclusive information from The Citizens Brasil claiming that Manchester City are 'interested' in the Argentine.

Following the emerging report, journalist Sergio González then confirmed the interest via All About Argentina, as it was further revealed that Manchester City have contacted the representative of Enzo Fernández.

Manchester City do of course have recent history in negotiating with River Plate, following the successful transfer of Argentina international forward Julian Alvarez in January - a deal that is set to be concluded in the coming pre-season ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign.

Such was the good nature of the negotiations that both parties were even able to come to an agreement regarding the possibility for Alvarez to extend his stay with River until a maximum of June, 2023.

While that length of stay is unlikely to happen, the good terms that lay between the two clubs would almost certainly benefit Manchester City, and any talks the Premier League champions decide to enter for Enzo Fernández.

