Manchester City Contacted for Comment on Erling Haaland Transfer Reports

Following a flurry of reports relating to a positive trend concerning Erling Haaland, Manchester City are currently 'keeping quiet' when it comes to potential ongoing discussions with the player and his representatives, according to one report.

Manchester City's desire to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is no secret around the football world.

The 21-year-old has launched himself onto the scene in recent years, boasting a staggering tally of 131 goals across 178 professional appearances. 

As a result, Manchester City have identified Erling Haaland as their number one target to replace the club's all time leading goal-scorer, Sergio Aguero - who departed in the summer of 2021. 

Earlier this week, The Daily Mail's Mike Keegan broke the story that City had come to an agreement with Erling Haaland and his camp for a five-year deal worth up to £500,000 per week - making him Manchester City's highest paid-player. 

As per the report, Manchester City are ready to trigger Haaland's £63 million release clause, and 'if all goes well', could have the deal wrapped up within the week. 

Further updates from Stuart Brennan for The Manchester Evening News have now stated that Manchester City are 'keeping quiet' on the situation, and have refused to comment on whether or not they are currently negotiation with Erling Haaland and his representatives.

The City hierarchy's refusal to speak on the situation is nothing new, as they tend to keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to potential ongoing transfer sagas.

However, plenty of sources around Europe have pointed towards advanced discussions taking place. 

In his Tuesday morning press conference ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion during the week, Pep Guardiola also refused to comment on the situation.

"I have another concern in my head to think what will happen in this club next season," Pep Guardiola said. 

He continued, "We are playing without a striker this season. For many years, I don't think about transfer windows, especially when we have incredible things to play for."

