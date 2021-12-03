Man City Could Permit Player Departure to Premier League Rival Should Club 'Indicate Willingness' to Sell Current Star

Manchester City could be set to receive an initial loan offer from high-flying Premier League outfit West Ham United in the January transfer window for one defender.

With clubs looking to solidify their respective league positions or strengthen even further for an end-of-season push, the January transfer window provides the perfect opportunity for relevant parties to conduct such negotiations.

This appears to be the case for several Premier League clubs, with West Ham seemingly looking to further strengthen their grip on a high finish in the English top-flight this season following an impressive start.

That has taken the Hammers towards Manchester City, and centre-back Nathan Ake, according to a new report this week.

According to an exclusive report from 90Min this week, Nathan Ake has been identified as a 'primary target' for the London club, who are reportedly likely to pursue a loan deal until the end of the 2021/22 season that includes an obligation to buy - despite being financially stable enough to land the City star on a permanent deal.

However, it is claimed that Manchester City are 'not particularly keen' on strengthening West Ham - a club that are now considered to be a 'positional rival' in the Premier League.

With that being said, 90Min report that City may still allow Nathan Ake to depart, if West Ham 'incentivise the deal' and 'indicate a willingness' to discuss a future transfer for Declan Rice - who Manchester City are reportedly keen on landing next summer.

The situation surrounding Rice is of particular interest.

Manchester City are known to be keen admirers of the England international, and with Fernandinho edging closer to the expiry of his current contract and a possible departure from the Etihad Stadium, a replacement may be necessary.

Speaking after City recently met with West Ham in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola said of the defensive midfielder, “Declan Rice is an exceptional player.”