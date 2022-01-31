Manchester City Could Receive Up to Six-Figure Sum via Sale of Midfielder to Championship Club

MK Dons' acquisition of Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith could ease the Premier League champions' pocket across the course of the coming seasons, as per new information.

Matt Smith’s Manchester City career has been one where he has had to embrace the virtue of patience so far.

The Welshman is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League champions in competitive action, as his spell at the club has been characterised by loans elsewhere - including at the likes of FC Twente, QPR, Charlton, Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

However, a permanent move to League One outfit MK Dons looks imminent on deadline day for the 22-year old.

As per a report by the Sun’s Martin Blackburn, Manchester City could receive up to £500,000, if Matt Smith proves to be a ‘very successful’ signing for his new club during the course of his contract.

Further details suggest that a ‘nominal fee’ is set to be involved and received by Manchester City initially, but it will continue to increase if the Welsh international performs to a high standard.

It was also stated that a ‘sell-on clause’ is said to have been included by Manchester City in the player’s contract.

A permanent switch may just end up being the perfect opportunity for Smith to climb up the footballing ladder, after a series of arguably failed loans halted his chances of stepping up into the Manchester City first-team set-up.

Another key factor that is worth mentioning is that City’s midfield is rightly hailed as one of the best in the world over a number of years, and it was beyond impossible for the number six to be in contention for a spot.

Matt Smith’s move to MK Dons could benefit both the player and club from a footballing perspective, and Manchester City from a financial perspective, as all parties involved are set to be satisfied with the deal.

