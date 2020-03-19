Man City star open to a return to Spain – Las Palmas and Valencia reported as potential destinations

Manchester City’s David Silva would be open to a move back to Spain when his contract expires this summer, according to Fichajes as relayed by Sport Witness.

The veteran playmaker is set to leave England at the end of the season; with his decade-long stint at City concluding on June 30. Silva has made 424 appearance in that time, winning an unprecedented 13 trophies with the Blues.

Having previously been heavily linked with a transfer to new MLS franchise Inter Miami, it now appears that a move back to his home country could offer a tempting alternative.

With Inter Miami’s approach having ‘failed to convince him’, Silva is reported to now ‘seriously consider’ Spain as a potential destination.

Both Valencia and Las Palmas are said to ‘dream’ of signing up the 34-year-old, and a return to Gran Canaria would certainly represent an emotional homecoming. However, it is Valencia who have shown the ‘most enthusiasm’ up to this stage.

This is hardly surprising in many ways, with Silva being a product of their youth academy and making 166 appearances for the Spanish side before departing in 2010.

They would see a potential return to the club as ‘very positive news’, with such a move holding ‘great emotional overtones’ for the player himself.

Though official contact is yet to be made, it appears that David Beckham’s MLS franchise will face serious competition from two clubs close to Silva’s heart.

