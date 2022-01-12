Man City Dealt Huge Transfer Blow With Key Left-Back Target Set to Sign New Contract

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez looks increasingly unlikely to make a blockbuster transfer to Manchester City this summer, after reportedly opting to sign a new contract with the Italian giants.

City were among the clubs rumoured to be interested in Theo Hernandez (24), whose current deal is set to expire in 2024.

The former Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid defender made a permanent switch to AC Milan in 2019 and has been a key player ever since, winning the club's Player of the Season award in his debut campaign.

Now, with his impressive attacking output catching the eye of several big clubs in Europe, it is no secret that Milan want to extend the contract of one of their star players.

According to the information of CalcioMercato, they have succeeded.

The Italian news outlet are reporting this week that Theo Hernandez is close to renewing his contract with the Milan giants - who have seen a resurgence over the last few years.

It is currently not clear whether the new deal will see Hernandez handed a contract until 2026 or 2027, but talks are expected to be wrapped up by the end of the month, serving as a hands-off warning to Manchester City - and any other interested clubs.

The younger brother of Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez (25), who also started his career at Atletico Madrid, has only recently made his way into the France squad and has earned four caps to date.

Pep Guardiola's side have been in the market for a left-back several times since the Catalan joined the club.

Both Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov left the club at the end of Pep Guardiola's first season. Since then, the only senior natural left-back or left wing-back to play for the club is Angeliño, who quickly left amidst questions about his defensive capabilities.

They are thought to be looking for reinforcements in that position once again, with the intention being for Joao Cancelo to eventually move back to a permanent right-sided position as Kyle Walker approaches his 32nd birthday in the spring.

If the contract renewal goes ahead, Theo Hernandez looks increasingly unlikely to be that man this summer, but at only 24 years of age, there is still plenty of time for Manchester City to return for him in the future.

