Manchester City Defender Attracting Interest Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Oleksandr Zinchenko has caught the eye of a few clubs ahead of the summer, according to a new report, with the Manchester City left-back being again linked with a potential exit.

Manchester City are believed to be interested in adding a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder and a left-back to their ranks in the summer after finally securing the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Despite the form and consistency displayed by Joao Cancelo on the left side of defence this season, City have often looked vulnerable on that particular flank and despite Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte often filling in, the Blues are in the hunt for an out-and-out left back.

Zinchenko, who has started City's last two Premier League games against Newcastle and Wolves, has often been linked with an exit despite being a reliable asset to Pep Guardiola owing largely to his versatility in being able to operate in midfield and at left back.

Zinchenko vs Wolves Away 1

According to a new report by ESPN, there is interest in the Ukraine international ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Premier League champions reportedly keen to bolster their backline by bringing in a world-class left back.

Zinchenko vs Pet Away 2

Zinchenko, 25, has over two years left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium and has amassed 26 appearances across all competitions for City this season.

Zinchenko Mykolenko Cover

Pep Guardiola has often showered praise on the Ukrainian and his services to the league leaders amidst the horrific circumstances in his homeland that have understandably distressed the defender off the pitch.

Zinchenko is expected to keep his place in the starting XI against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday, with City missing Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias with further doubts over Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho.

The Blues can take another step towards retaining the Premier League title following on from their midweek 5-1 thrashing of Wolves at the Molineux, as Kevin De Bruyne scored four times to maintain his side's three-point cushion at the top.

With Liverpool travelling to St. Mary's on Tuesday next week, City can establish a six-point advantage over the Reds before their next league outing against Southampton.

Pep cover UCL
imago1011956038h
imago1011936145h
imago1011291034h
imago1011760708h
imago1011956095h
imago1007770096h
imago1011840605h
