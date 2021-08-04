Man City Defender 'Pushing' to Leave Club - Spain Identified As Ideal Destination

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte is pushing to leave Manchester City this summer, with a move to La Liga being his ideal scenario, according to the latest reports.

An integral member of the Manchester City squad throughout the famed ‘Fourmidable’ campaign, the Spain international has been usurped as an automatic starter by both Ruben Dias and John Stones, and is no longer guaranteed a starting berth under Pep Guardiola.

Widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football, Aymeric Laporte is understandably dissatisfied with not being an undisputed starter for Manchester City and is understood to be open to a move elsewhere with a view of playing more regular first-team football.

According to reports by 90min, Aymeric Laporte has told Manchester City that “he wants to move to La Liga this summer”, and it is understood that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the player.

Both La Liga giants are understood to be in the market for a centre-back this summer with Real Madrid having lost club legend Sergio Ramos as well as Raphael Varane, and look set to head into the new campaign with a defensive pairing of Nacho and new recruit David Alaba.

Barcelona also hope to upgrade their current crop of centre-backs with the clubs’ options currently consisting of Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti - the latter two the club have been trying to shift for some time and are somewhat lumbered with.

Whilst Aymeric Laporte is open to the concept of a Manchester City departure, 90min note that the Premier League champions would allow the player to leave should a reasonable offer materialise, but with both Real Madrid and Barcelona currently experiencing financial issues, a substantial bid seems unlikely.

A popular figure throughout his time at Manchester City and an integral figure during the team’s success under Pep Guardiola, the club are happy for the player to stay at the Etihad Stadium if that is how the situation pans out.

Whilst Aymeric Laporte’s place in the side is currently far from nailed, a drop in form, an injury or a suspension to either Ruben Dias or John Stones would surely see the Spain international regain his place in the side, and from there it would seemingly be his to lose.

Aymeric Laporte has a future at Manchester City - if he wants it.

