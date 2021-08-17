Man City Defender 'Very Close' to Germany Switch - Player to Travel Tomorrow For Medical

Manchester City centre-back Ko Itakura is now reportedly 'very close' to a move to Bundesliga 2 outfit Schalke 04 this summer, after prolonged interest from the UK.

The 24 year-old defender has been heavily linked with a potential loan move to Scottish Premier League giants Celtic this summer - with the Scottish club having tracked the player during the Tokyo Olympics.

However, it now appears as though Celtic are in line for their second defeat in pursuit of a Manchester City player, following on from the seemingly failed attempt to lure Brazilian full-back Yan Couto.

This is according to the information from Sky in Germany, who provide all the latest emerging details on the future of Ko Itakura.

According to the information of Max Bielefeld of Sky Germany, Manchester City's Ko Itakura is now 'very close' to a move to Schalke 04 this summer - with both clubs involved having agreed on a loan deal, plus an option to buy.

On the subject of the purchase option in the hands of Schalke, Bielefeld reports that the sum for the potential purchase at the end of the 2021/2022 season will be €4 million.

Such is the advanced nature of the deal that it is revealed that Ko Itakura will fly to Germany on Wednesday to pass his medical with the Bundesliga 2 side, and sign his new contract.

The news of Itakura's transfer from Manchester City to Schalke will come as bad news to Celtic supporters, who had hoped that the Japanese international would be joining Yan Couto at the club this summer.

However, on the subject of the Brazilian full-back, it now appears as though he has been lured into a loan move to Portugal, with S.C. Braga the most likely destination for the teenager.

