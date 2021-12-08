Man City Defender Subject to January Transfer Window Interest from Premier League Rival

Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake is at the centre of a level of interest from Premier League rivals West Ham, according to the latest information.

The Hammers' defence is in crisis mode, with Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for the 2021/22 season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and Kurt Zouma’s hamstring tendon damage adding to their woes.

The latest report claims that manager David Moyes is subsequently on the lookout for a left-footed centre half, leading West Ham in the direction of Manchester City and the Premier League champions' summer signing of 2020, Nathan Ake.

As per a report from the Evening Standard’s West Ham reporter Jack Rosser, a loan move for Manchester City's Nathan Ake is on top of David Moyes’ priorities for the upcoming January transfer window.

While Ake has lifted a Premier League title as well as a Carabao Cup trophy since his £40 million move from Bournemouth one year ago, injuries and a lack of game-time have somewhat stagnated his development at the Etihad Stadium.

Notching up a mere 10 starts in the Premier League last season and finding himself at the bottom of the pecking order in amongst one of Europe’s tightest defences, life at Manchester City has not been a breeze.

Adding to that, with Aymeric Laporte’s much-speculated switch to Spain failing to come to fruition last summer, the Dutch international continues to fight off stiff competition to earn a start for the champions of England.

The grass may well seem greener to Nathan Ake, considering David Moyes’ men are going from strength to strength this season, building on from a Europa League finish to sitting fourth in the Premier League table.

A lack of starts and West Ham's injury crisis could potentially prompt Ake to push for a move in January, albeit of a temporary nature, in search of more frequent gametime.

