Manchester City Defender Set to Complete Transfer in Next 24 Hours - Medical Scheduled for Today

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is set to complete a transfer to Stoke from Manchester City within the next 24 hours, according to a new report on Monday afternoon.

Harwood-Bellis’ loan switch from the Premier League champions to Anderlecht has not been as initially expected, with the 19-year old making just 12 league appearances during the first-half of this season.

With Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany at the helm, the Belgian outfit was considered by many to be the perfect destination for youngster given the manager's experience and knowhow in rising through the levels of the professional game.

However, an update from the Telegraph’s John Percy on Monday afternoon has stated that Championship side Stoke City ‘expect’ to finalise a deal for Taylor Harwood Bellis in the ‘next 24 hours’.

Further details suggest that a medical for the England youth international is also scheduled for ‘today’ - making a move for the Manchester City academy graduate imminent.

Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatse Nieuws recently, relayed and translated by Sport Witness, the centre-back revealed his ‘ultimate goal’ is to become a regular fixture in the Manchester City first-team set-up.

However, Taylor Harwood-Bellis did admit that as things stand, ‘it’s hard to get minutes’ within Pep Guardiola’s side, presumably due to the strength in defensive areas in the form of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, and Nathan Ake.

The Championship has a proven track record in terms of nurturing young talent, giving players a reality check in regards to senior football. With the England Under-21 international having enjoyed a fruitful loan at Blackburn in the 2020/21 campaign, a return to the second tier of English football makes sense.

With Taylor Harwood-Bellis recognising that established Manchester City centre-backs are above him in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium, a successful loan spell may be exactly what he needs to accelerate his development.

