Skip to main content

Manchester City Defender 'Told' He Can Leave the Club This Summer - Newcastle United a 'Big Admirer'

Nathan Aké has reportedly been 'told' by Manchester City that he is free to depart the club this summer, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe seen as a 'big admirer' of the Dutch defender.

After a debut campaign that was riddled with injuries, it is safe to say that Nathan Aké has made quite an impression in his second season as a Manchester City player.

Providing cover at both centre-back and left-back for the Premier League champions last term, there is no doubting the Dutchman has emerged as one of the most vital squad members at the club.

Despite Aké’s tireless displays making him a true fan favourite during the season, it is worth remembering that there was speculation around several clubs being interested in making a January swoop for the versatile defender.

As there is still a major question mark around the defender's future at the Etihad Stadium, new details have been revealed about the 27-year-old potentially making a switch to a fellow Premier League club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011671762h

According to a report by Alex Crook of talkSPORT, Aké has been ‘told’ that he can depart City in the summer, with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe believed to be a ‘big admirer’ of the experienced centre-back.

imago1011578426h

Further details suggest that the English manager has ‘enquired’ about signing his once-trusted captain at Bournemouth in January, but Pep Guardiola was unwilling to let go of the Dutch international.

imago1011369347h

It has also been revealed that the two-time Premier League champion is considered as an ‘alternative’ to Lille’s Sven Botman by the Magpies, who looks set for a move to AC Milan in the summer.

With Guardiola’s side looking more likely to sign a left-back and a replacement for Fernandinho in the transfer window, it seems slightly far-fetched at this current moment in time that the club would sanction a sale for the ever-reliable Ake next season.

However, as we have seen in the past, if the player were to present a suitable offer to City, the club would not stand in the way of a move away from the Etihad.

With Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte already considering the club's three world-class centre-back options, Guardiola will know he is already well-stocked in that department going into next season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Phillips 1
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola's Priority Summer Target APPEALED by Manchester City Move - Premier League Champions Readying Opening Bid for Midfielder

By Vayam Lahoti37 minutes ago
Pep x City board PL
News

"They Have Contributed Immensely" - Manchester City Chairman Discusses Statues Honoring Club Legend Trio

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1012226119h
News

Former Manchester United Manager Admits Manchester City Star 'Deserves' the Ballon d'Or

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago0042536168h
News

Khaldoon Al Mubarak Shares Excitement Ahead Of Manchester City's US Pre-Season Tour

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
Phillips 2
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Lose Leverage in Negotiating Deal for Fernandinho Replacement

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Confident on Signing Premier League Star Despite Chelsea Interest

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
imago1002125682h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Predicts How Many Goals Erling Haaland Will Score for Manchester City

By Harry Siddall15 hours ago
imago1012414205h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez Attracting Loan Interest from French Giants

By Freddie Pye16 hours ago