Manchester City Defender 'Told' He Can Leave the Club This Summer - Newcastle United a 'Big Admirer'

Nathan Aké has reportedly been 'told' by Manchester City that he is free to depart the club this summer, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe seen as a 'big admirer' of the Dutch defender.

After a debut campaign that was riddled with injuries, it is safe to say that Nathan Aké has made quite an impression in his second season as a Manchester City player.

Providing cover at both centre-back and left-back for the Premier League champions last term, there is no doubting the Dutchman has emerged as one of the most vital squad members at the club.

Despite Aké’s tireless displays making him a true fan favourite during the season, it is worth remembering that there was speculation around several clubs being interested in making a January swoop for the versatile defender.

As there is still a major question mark around the defender's future at the Etihad Stadium, new details have been revealed about the 27-year-old potentially making a switch to a fellow Premier League club.

According to a report by Alex Crook of talkSPORT, Aké has been 'told' that he can depart City in the summer, with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe believed to be a 'big admirer' of the experienced centre-back. Further details suggest that the English manager has 'enquired' about signing his once-trusted captain at Bournemouth in January, but Pep Guardiola was unwilling to let go of the Dutch international.

It has also been revealed that the two-time Premier League champion is considered as an 'alternative' to Lille's Sven Botman by the Magpies, who looks set for a move to AC Milan in the summer.



With Guardiola’s side looking more likely to sign a left-back and a replacement for Fernandinho in the transfer window, it seems slightly far-fetched at this current moment in time that the club would sanction a sale for the ever-reliable Ake next season.

However, as we have seen in the past, if the player were to present a suitable offer to City, the club would not stand in the way of a move away from the Etihad.

With Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte already considering the club's three world-class centre-back options, Guardiola will know he is already well-stocked in that department going into next season.

