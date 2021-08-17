Man City Defender Now 'Very Likely' To Make European Switch - 'Talks' Ongoing

Manchester City's rising full-back talent Yan Couto is now 'very likely' to make a switch to Europe this summer, amid previous interest from Celtic throughout the summer.

The teenager has been at the centre of wide-scale interest from a number of clubs across Europe this summer, as he looks to further develop his game in Europe next season.

Couto - who made the move to Manchester City from Coritiba last year - spent the 2020/2021 season on-loan at City Football Group side Girona and endured plenty of success for the Segunda Division side.

But it now appears as though the CFG club will not be so fortunate to have Yan Couto for a second successive season, with a major update on the youngster's future emerging on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the information of Ben Ransom at Sky Sports, Manchester City's Yan Couto is now 'looking very likely' to join S.C. Braga on a season-long loan from the Premier League champions, with talks between the two clubs labelled as 'ongoing'.

On the subject of Celtic, journalist Anthony Joseph states that Couto would 'prefer' a move to Portugal this summer, despite the 'strong interest' from the Scottish Premier League side - who in turn, have focused their attentions on Legia Warsaw's Josip Juranovic.

The latest move for Yan Couto will provide him with yet another opportunity to strengthen his game in Europe, after impressing Manchester City coaching staff during his spell at Girona last season.

Given the right-back depth at Manchester City in the form of Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker, it should come as no surprise to anyone to understand of Couto's desire to seek regular first-team game-time elsewhere at present.

