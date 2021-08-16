Man City Defender Opts Against Move Away This Summer to British Club - European Side Remain in the Race

Manchester City's Brazilian full-back prospect Yan Couto is yet to decide on his next move, amid interest from several clubs, according to the latest information.

Couto is one of the most highly-rated youngsters at Manchester City and within European football at present, and it is understood that the Premier League champions have high hopes for the young South American.

The right-back signed for Pep Guardiola’s side in 2020 from hometown club Coritiba for a fee in the region of £5.4 million, and was immediately loaned out to Catalan side and City Football Group-owned Girona.

The 19-year-old appeared in a total of 30 matches for the Segunda División club, and notably recorded two goals and five assists, whilst his impressive performances throughout the season have led to Yan Couto becoming a wanted man this summer.

As reported by Sky Sports, Portuguese side SC Braga are 'showing interest' in Manchester City's Yan Couto, who reportedly remains 'undecided' about a loan move to Scottish Premier League giants Celtic.

Last week, the Brazilian defender accepted an 'invitation' from Celtic to watch their Europa League clash with Czech side FK Jablonec at Parkhead, ahead of a potential loan move to Glasgow.

However, it now appears as though Couto remains unconvinced by the possibility of a move across the border, despite the VIP treatment that he received at Parkhead.

The report also notes that Yan Couto is 'still considering his options' despite Celtic making their interest known several weeks ago.

Couto is unsurprisingly and evidently not short of options this summer considering his ability, and whilst a return to Girona has been mooted, both Braga and Celtic are particularly keen.

Yan Couto has been a target of several clubs this summer, though it remains unclear where he will be plying his trade next season - however, a loan move is almost a certainty given Manchester City's depth in the position.

