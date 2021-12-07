Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Demand €60M for Forward - Player and Suitor See it 'Feasible' to Reach Agreement

    Manchester City are standing firm on a €60 million valuation of Ferran Torres - who is open to a move to La Liga giants Barcelona in the upcoming January transfer window.
    Author:

    Talk has been rife in recent weeks over a potential move for the Spanish international back to La Liga, after the temptation of becoming central to Xavi's plans at the Camp Nou seemingly proved too good to turn down.

    However, as is the case with any transfer concerning Barcelona at the moment, the financial aspects of a permanent transfer are proving to be the most substantial sticking point when it comes to the two clubs reaching an agreement.

    A new report from Spain has highlighted the differences in valuations at both Manchester City and Barcelona, while also revealing the current beliefs from the side of the player and his potential future employers.

    According to the information of Fernando Polo, writing for Mundo Deportivo on Tuesday, Manchester City want a sum of €60 million for Ferran Torres.

    Read More

    However, and perhaps unsurprisingly for many, it is reported that Barcelona would not be able to reach the aforementioned valuation from the Etihad Stadium, but will in fact be willing to pay around €45 million.

    While there is of course a financial difference standing between the two clubs, it is reported that this is a gap that is ‘neither insurmountable nor crazy’, and both Ferran Torres and Barcelona see it 'feasible' to reach an agreement with Manchester City.

    It must however be stressed that at the moment, there is no active desire from the standpoint of Ferran Torres to force a move away from Manchester City, but a willingness from Barcelona to reach the Premier League club's terms could secure a move that he is clearly open to.

    For City, they will almost certainly reinvest any secured transfer fee into a new striker for the 2022/23 campaign, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic known to be potential candidates for the vacant position.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0049072081h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Demand €60M for Forward - Player and Suitor See it 'Feasible' to Reach Agreement

    1 minute ago
    imago1008500548h
    News

    "The Literal Best Replacement", "Do This Deal!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Links With Pep Guardiola's Successor

    38 minutes ago
    imago1007841879h
    News

    Bernardo Silva Makes History With Third Consecutive Award Win Following November Performances

    3 hours ago
    McAtee EVE 1
    News

    Talks 'Progressing' Between Man City and Rising Star Over Fresh Contract Amid Manchester United and Barcelona Interest

    3 hours ago
    imago1008455253h
    Match Coverage

    The Latest on Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne, Dani Olmo, and the Complete Team and Injury News Ahead of RB Leipzig vs Man City (Champions League)

    4 hours ago
    imago1008452237h
    Match Coverage

    Joao Cancelo Leads the Way in Goal-Related Stat, Ederson Closes in on Major Landmark – RB Leipzig vs Man City Stat Preview (Champions League)

    4 hours ago
    imago1008452936h
    Match Coverage

    RB Leipzig vs Man City (Champions League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

    4 hours ago
    imago1006801481h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Denies Man City Interest in Bundesliga Star Amid Recent Transfer Links

    5 hours ago