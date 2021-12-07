Man City Demand €60M for Forward - Player and Suitor See it 'Feasible' to Reach Agreement

Manchester City are standing firm on a €60 million valuation of Ferran Torres - who is open to a move to La Liga giants Barcelona in the upcoming January transfer window.

Talk has been rife in recent weeks over a potential move for the Spanish international back to La Liga, after the temptation of becoming central to Xavi's plans at the Camp Nou seemingly proved too good to turn down.

However, as is the case with any transfer concerning Barcelona at the moment, the financial aspects of a permanent transfer are proving to be the most substantial sticking point when it comes to the two clubs reaching an agreement.

A new report from Spain has highlighted the differences in valuations at both Manchester City and Barcelona, while also revealing the current beliefs from the side of the player and his potential future employers.

According to the information of Fernando Polo, writing for Mundo Deportivo on Tuesday, Manchester City want a sum of €60 million for Ferran Torres.

However, and perhaps unsurprisingly for many, it is reported that Barcelona would not be able to reach the aforementioned valuation from the Etihad Stadium, but will in fact be willing to pay around €45 million.

While there is of course a financial difference standing between the two clubs, it is reported that this is a gap that is ‘neither insurmountable nor crazy’, and both Ferran Torres and Barcelona see it 'feasible' to reach an agreement with Manchester City.

It must however be stressed that at the moment, there is no active desire from the standpoint of Ferran Torres to force a move away from Manchester City, but a willingness from Barcelona to reach the Premier League club's terms could secure a move that he is clearly open to.

For City, they will almost certainly reinvest any secured transfer fee into a new striker for the 2022/23 campaign, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic known to be potential candidates for the vacant position.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra