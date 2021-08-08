Man City Determined to Include First-Team Star As Part of Package For Harry Kane - £130M Cash Sum Also Outlined

As Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane ramps up, the club could look to sweeten the deal for Tottenham Hotspur by offering want-away midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Community Shield on Saturday afternoon may have spotlighted the squad's need for Harry Kane.

City’s lack of a natural goal-scoring striker in the absence of the recently departed Sergio Aguero could force the club to break the British transfer record twice in one summer, after splashing £100 million on Jack Grealish this week.

After already having a reported bid of £100 million rejected by Tottenham Hotspur and hard-negotiating chairman Daniel Levy, Manchester City could now look to offer wantaway midfielder Bernardo Silva as a part of the package.

This is according to the information of the Daily Mail’s Rob Draper and Joe Bernstein.

Bernardo Silva is meanwhile said to be looking for a move away from Manchester City, after becoming unhappy with the lifestyle on offer in the North-West of England, which was later confirmed by Pep Guardiola in a press conference on Friday.

In regards to the Tottenham striker, Harry Kane did not show up on Monday for Tottenham training as many expected, however he has since claimed on social media that he 'would never, and has never, refused to train'.

Pep Guardiola has certainly not shied away from declaring his admiration for Harry Kane, and his determination for those in charge of transfer negotiations at the Etihad Stadium to push ahead with securing the signature of the player.

On Friday afternoon, Pep Guardiola claimed that the Tottenham star was an 'extraordinary striker'.

All in all, Manchester City could be set to offer the North London club upwards of £130 million plus Bernardo Silva in order to entice Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to part ways with his most valuable asset.

However, the feeling in many other quarters is that Bernardo Silva is wanting a move out of the Premier League, and is more focused on a switch to Spain or Italy this summer, with Atletico Madrid and Juventus known admirers.

