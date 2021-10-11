Man City Devise Plan for Future of Goalkeeper - Player Aiming for Premier League Switch

19 year-old Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is impressing at club level for Portsmouth and internationally for the Republic of Ireland as he hopes to play in the Premier League next season.

Bazunu spent last season starting in goal at League One outfit Rochdale, where he made a total of 29 appearances, whilst also catching the attention of many clubs as he kept four clean sheets on top of countless saves.

Following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign, Bazunu was once again in the market for another loan move and in came promotion pushing Portsmouth. Since joining the South Coast club, the on-loan City stopper has made 10 appearances making four clean sheets.

Alongside playing at club level, Bazunu is already representing the Republic of Ireland, at international level where he has further impressed. Notably against Portugal in September, the teenager saved a penalty taken by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

After a string of successful appearances for both club and country this season, Manchester City are reportedly already working on where to send their rising talent next season.

According to Alan Nixon of the Sun this week, Gavin Bazunu is personally planning to attract a Premier League club for a loan next season, as he aims to play at the very highest level as soon as possible.

If the Irish international continues to perform against top opposition in the World Cup Qualifiers, there is no reason why he could not be playing in the Premier League next season either.

However, Pep Guardiola and the board at Manchester City reportedly want to see him stretched at Championship level, so it may take some persuading on top of Premier League interest for Gavin Bazunu to change their plans.

Regardless of what the future holds for the Republic of Ireland international, it is clear to see that Gavin Bazunu is certainly one to watch, so keeping an eye on his matches for Portsmouth is definitely something worth keeping tabs on for all Manchester City supporters.

