Man City Discover When They Could Find Out Decision of Erling Haaland on Borussia Dortmund Future

Manchester City have discovered when they could find out the plans of primary striker target Erling Haaland ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window, according to new reports in Germany.

With the sale of Ferran Torres to Barcelona now confirmed and Manchester City constantly being linked with a striker, Erling Haaland’s name has dominated speculation since the start of the 2021/22 season.

The Norwegian's super-agent Mino Raiola set newsrooms into a frenzy just over a week ago, when he claimed that the most sought-after striker in world football can ‘wait for everyone’ to put their offer forward to sign him.

In a new update, courtesy of popular German outlet BILD’s Christian Falk, it is reported that Borussia Dortmund want Erling Haaland to make a ‘decision’ about his ‘future’ by the 'end of February'.

This update has also been relayed by GOAL’s Ronan Murphy, who claims that the Bundesliga outfit have set a ‘February deadline’ for the 21-year old to decide where his future lies.

In addition to this, it is claimed that Borussia Dortmund plan to ‘begin talks’ with the striker over a ‘new contract’ in January, in an attempt to push back any interest from some of Europe's most prominent suitors - including Manchester City.

It is quite telling that when Mino Raiola was speaking to Dutch television more than a week ago, he did confirm that the Norwegian could ‘theoretically’ stay for an additional year at his current club.

Manchester City will be determined to ensure they are in the mix for Erling Haaland’s signature, if he does decide to make the switch, with a recent report claiming that the generational talent is ‘hugely well-thought of at the club’.

After the failure to bring Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium last summer and Ferran Torres’ return to Spain this week, a striker will be on top of the Premier League champions’ priorities next summer.

If speculation is to be believed that the Sky Blues are ‘ready to pay’ Haaland's €75 million release clause next summer, it is more than likely that the player will be drawn to the idea of playing for one of the most successful and well-run clubs in Europe.

