Manchester City Distance Themselves From Potential Move for £60M Midfielder Amid Manchester United Interest

Amid growing interest from rivals Manchester United and their new Dutch head coach Erik ten Hag, Manchester City appear to have stepped back from their potential chase of Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie De Jong.

A flurry of recent reports have speculated that Manchester City have reignited their interest in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong — a player that was on the club’s radar during the end of his time at Ajax in 2019.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero had revealed back in April that City had pitched the prospect of a swap deal involving the Dutchman and former forward Ferran Torres, in a bid to take advantage of the Catalan club’s financial woes. However, and perhaps unsurprisingly, the La Liga side were ‘swift to reject the notion’.

In addition, journalist Jonathan Shrager had claimed that the Premier League champions were ‘interested’ in signing the Dutch midfielder, with Pep Guardiola believed to be an ‘admirer’ of the current Blaugrana star.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano had also revealed that alongside Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes, Frenkie de Jong was on Manchester City’s midfield shortlist ahead of next season - with the player considered a ‘highly-rated’, but ‘expensive’ target within the City camp.

While it looks unlikely that the speculation around the Dutch international’s rumoured switch to the Etihad Stadium will die down anytime soon, new details have emerged that discuss whether a move could be on the cards.

As per a report by James Ducker of the Telegraph, Manchester City have in fact now 'distanced' themselves from any possible move for Frenkie de Jong during the upcoming summer transfer window. While Manchester City may be moving away from the idea of signing the former Ajax star, the Telegraph do stress that Pep Guardiola is wanting to add another midfielder to his side's ranks ahead of the new season.

With Fernandinho confirming his desire to depart Manchester City this summer after an illustrious nine-year spell at the club and Ilkay Gundogan’s current deal set to expire as soon as 2023, City’s interest in adding a brand-new option in the middle of the park makes sense on all levels.

As Frenkie de Jong has been heavily reported to be heading to cross-town rivals Manchester United, Pep Guardiola’s side may well have already targeted their ideal midfield signing, if they have planned not to maintain their interest of the calibre of the Dutch international.

