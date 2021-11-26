Man City 'Drawing Up Plans' on Left-Back Signing for 2022

Manchester City are expected to secure the signing of a new left-back during the summer of 2022, according to the words of Daily Mail journalist Jack Gaughan.

It has been a position that has seemingly been one of the most difficult to recruit within since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, and the required wholesale changes that were made at the end of the 2016/17 season.

During the Catalan manager's time at the club, a number of players have been applied to the left-back role, including converted members of the various first-team squads such as Fabian Delph, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Joao Cancelo.

Despite the success of the latter this season when positioned at left-sided full-back, it appears as though Manchester City's long-term recruitment plans will feature the signing of a new player in that position.

This is according to Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, who has been speaking on a new episode of popular Manchester City fans podcast, Blue Moon.

When speaking on the subject of Joao Cancelo, and a possible move further up the field for the Portuguese international, Gaughan reveals that Manchester City are 'already drawing up plans' on who the club can secure at left-back next summer.

In recent weeks, the candidates for the position have been relatively limited, however over the past few months a number of names have been linked with moves to the Etihad Stadium - none of which came to fruition last summer despite some expecting a deal to take place.

In early September, Martin Blackburn of the Sun revealed that Manchester City had been 'closely monitoring' the progress, performances and development of AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez - who is reportedly valued at £68 million.

During the summer, Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes had been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, and after a transfer failed to happen, the youngster completed a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

