Man City ‘Dreaming’ of Signing Serie A Star - Club President ‘Angry’ With Agent Over Contract Talks

Manchester City are rumoured to be eyeing a potential swoop for a highly-regarded Serie A striker, amid ongoing contract issues with his current employers.

Earlier this week, City’s goal scoring woes were once again evident, as Pep Guardiola’s side failed to find the back of the net in a 2-0 defeat against PSG in the French capital.

The Premier League champions dominated Paris Saint-Germain throughout much of the game, however despite creating an abundance of chances, City were unable to capitalise on their dominance and were subsequently punished by their more clinical opponents.

Following yet another match in which the Blues failed to score, many onlookers surmised that the culprit for their noted struggles was the side’s lack of a genuine striker - one who could finish the plethora of chances that the team create each game.

With this point in mind, fresh reports have surfaced today linking Manchester City with one of the most highly-rated young forwards in European football.

As per Sport Witness who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, Manchester City ‘dream’ of acquiring the prolific Fiorentina striker, Dusan Vlahovic.

The report notes that Fiorentina's president Rocco Commisso is ‘angry’ with Darko Ristic - the agent of Vlahovic - as the club have been attempting to tie down the Serbian striker’s future for 'months.'

However, an agreement to prolong Vlahovic's stay in Florence is yet to materialise, despite speculation from across Italy suggesting that a new deal could be struck alongside a €70/80 million release clause.

The 21-year-old's current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and should Vlahovic not put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming months, the Serie A side could look to move him on soon to avoid losing him on a free.

Following on from this, Sport Witness also note that 'suitors are lining up' in the hope of signing Vlahovic, and Manchester City are understood to be one of the sides interested in acquiring the prolific forward.

