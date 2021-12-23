Man City Dressing Room View on Profile of Potential Striker Signing Revealed Amid Erling Haaland Talk

A few Manchester City stars share a common belief about the profile of striker that the club could sign to fill instead of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, according to a new report.

The Sky Blues will remain top of the Premier League table on Christmas ahead of Liverpool and Chelsea on the back of eight league wins on the spin following their disappointing 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in October.

Pep Guardiola's side, who face Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, will be looking to extend their lead at top of the pile to six points after Liverpool's upcoming meeting with Leeds United was called off on Thursday.

Manchester City were hot in their pursuit of Tottenham star Harry Kane following Sergio Aguero's departure in the summer, but a move failed to materialise for the England international, who was desperate for a move away from the north London outfit ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League and being top of the Premier League ahead of the New Year, Manchester City will prioritise the signing of a striker in the summer, as per recent reports.

However, as per Sam Lee of The Athletic, a number of Manchester City stars believe that the club do not necessarily require a big-name striker such as Haaland or Kane despite having seen Aguero walk out of the door in the summer.

It is thought among the dressing room that a forward with a profile similar to AC Milan forward Olivier Giroud could fit the style both in terms of skill-set and not making a fuss about coming in and out of the squad as per Guardiola's demands.

A flurry of reports on Wednesday mentioned Ferran Torres being very close to completing a January switch to Barcelona for a reported fee of €55 million (plus €10 million in add-ons).

Ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, Guardiola was asked whether his side will think of signing a striker in January to boost their attack following Torres' impending departure.

"We won't bring in a striker in January," said the Catalan boss in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, which means City are likely to put Torres' transfer fee to use in their hunt for a striker in the summer.

